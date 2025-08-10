Extreme Heat Warning issued August 10 at 8:20PM PDT until August 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109
degrees.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread Major HeatRisk. Major HeatRisk
indicates these conditions will be dangerous to anyone without
proper hydration or adequate cooling, in addition to those who are
heat-sensitive.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young
children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach
lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.