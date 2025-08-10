Heat Advisory issued August 10 at 5:07AM PDT until August 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 102 degrees.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young
children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach
lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.