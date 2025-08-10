Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 3:33PM PDT until August 10 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
SVRVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 415 PM PDT.
* At 333 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twentynine
Palms Airport, or 9 miles southeast of Twentynine Palms, moving
east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Twentynine Palms Airport.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.