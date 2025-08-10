Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 10 at 3:33PM PDT until August 10 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 3:33 PM

SVRVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 333 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twentynine
Palms Airport, or 9 miles southeast of Twentynine Palms, moving
east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Twentynine Palms Airport.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content