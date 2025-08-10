Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 3:48PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 348 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles south of Twentynine Palms Airport, or 15 miles southeast of

Twentynine Palms, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.