Special Weather Statement issued August 10 at 3:48PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 348 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles south of Twentynine Palms Airport, or 15 miles southeast of
Twentynine Palms, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.