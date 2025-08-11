Heat Advisory issued August 11 at 5:17AM PDT until August 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 102 degrees.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.