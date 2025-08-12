Extreme Heat Warning issued August 12 at 1:22AM PDT until August 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between

103 and 106 in Kingman, Golden Valley, and Dolan Springs; between

108 and 112 in Barstow-Daggett, Twentynine Palms, and Yucca

Valley; between 112 and 116 in Lake Havasu City, Needles, and Fort

Mohave; between 118 and 122 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley

National Park. Major Heat Risk expected with heat-related impacts

possible to much of the population is precautions are not taken.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Northwest

Deserts. In California, Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park,

Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley,

and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern

Nye County.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT / MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and

loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early

morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.