Extreme Heat Warning issued August 12 at 1:22AM PDT until August 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between

108 and 114 in Las Vegas, Lake Mead National Recreation Area,

Mesquite, Pahrump, and Baker.Major Heat Risk expected with

heat-related impacts possible to much of the population is

precautions are not taken.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Eastern Mojave Desert,

Northeast Clark County, Las Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark

County.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT / MST this morning to 8 PM PDT / MST this

evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and

loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early

morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.