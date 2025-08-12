Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued August 12 at 2:03AM PDT until August 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 2:03 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105
expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content