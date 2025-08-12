Extreme Heat Warning issued August 12 at 7:48PM PDT until August 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.