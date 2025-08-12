Extreme Heat Warning issued August 12 at 9:27AM PDT until August 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
103 and 106 in Kingman, Golden Valley, and Dolan Springs; between
108 and 112 in Barstow-Daggett, Twentynine Palms, and Yucca
Valley; between 112 and 116 in Lake Havasu City, Needles, and Fort
Mohave; between 118 and 122 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley
National Park. Major Heat Risk expected with heat-related impacts
possible to much of the population is precautions are not taken.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Northwest
Deserts. In California, Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park,
Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley,
and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern
Nye County.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and
loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.