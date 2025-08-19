Extreme Heat Warning issued August 19 at 9:32PM PDT until August 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 107

possible.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday and Friday are expected to be the

hottest days.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.