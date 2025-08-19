Extreme Heat Warning issued August 19 at 9:32PM PDT until August 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 110 to 116
possible.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, and San
Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday and Friday are expected to be the
hottest days.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.