Heat Advisory issued August 19 at 12:28PM PDT until August 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 90 to near 100
degrees possible.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Above average temperatures overnight will
limit overnight relief from the heat. Widespread moderate to
locally major HeatRisk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

