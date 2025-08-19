Heat Advisory issued August 19 at 12:28PM PDT until August 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s to
around 100 below 5500 feet possible.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County
Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Above average temperatures overnight will
limit overnight relief from the heat. Widespread moderate to
locally major HeatRisk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.