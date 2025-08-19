Heat Advisory issued August 19 at 9:32PM PDT until August 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures in the 90s to around 100 below 5500 feet

elevation.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County

Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.