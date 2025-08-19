Heat Advisory issued August 19 at 9:32PM PDT until August 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures 90 to 98 degrees.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.