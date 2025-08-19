Heat Advisory issued August 19 at 9:32PM PDT until August 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 105 possible.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday and Friday are expected to be the
hottest days.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.