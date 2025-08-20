Skip to Content
Extreme Heat Warning issued August 20 at 1:02PM PDT until August 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108
expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday and Friday are expected to be the
hottest days.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

