Extreme Heat Warning issued August 20 at 7:34AM PDT until August 23 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105 in

Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs; around 110 in Las Vegas,

Pahrump, Barstow, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms; around 115 in

Laughlin, Bullhead City, Needles, Lake Havasu City; around 120 at

Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park. Expect minimal

overnight relief. Major-to-Extreme Heat Risk. In the Owens Valley,

temperatures will be around 100 to 105, yielding Moderate Heat

Risk.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and

south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.