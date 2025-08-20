Heat Advisory issued August 20 at 1:02PM PDT until August 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 97 expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday and Friday are expected to be the

hottest days.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.