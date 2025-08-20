Heat Advisory issued August 20 at 1:02PM PDT until August 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures in the 90s to around 100 below 5500 feet
elevation expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County
Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday and Friday are expected to be the
hottest days.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.