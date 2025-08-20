Heat Advisory issued August 20 at 2:13AM PDT until August 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 107 expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday and Friday are expected to be the
hottest days.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.