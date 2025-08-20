Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued August 20 at 9:51PM PDT until August 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
August 21, 2025 6:12 AM
Published 9:51 PM

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 105.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content