Heat Advisory issued August 20 at 9:51PM PDT until August 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 105.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.