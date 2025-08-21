Heat Advisory issued August 21 at 7:45PM PDT until August 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 102 for elevations below 5500 feet
expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County
Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young
children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach
lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.