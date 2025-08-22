Extreme Heat Warning issued August 22 at 1:22AM PDT until August 23 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105 in
Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs; around 110 in Las Vegas,
Pahrump, Barstow, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms; around 115 in
Laughlin, Bullhead City, Needles, Lake Havasu City; around 120 at
Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park. Expect minimal
overnight relief. Major-to-Extreme Heat Risk. In the Owens Valley,
temperatures will be around 100 to 105, yielding Moderate Heat
Risk.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.