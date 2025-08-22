Extreme Heat Warning issued August 22 at 12:57PM PDT until August 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Today is expected to be the hottest day.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young
children and pets in unattended vehicles.