Heat Advisory issued August 22 at 12:57PM PDT until August 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 below 5500 feet expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County

Mountains, and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.