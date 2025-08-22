Heat Advisory issued August 22 at 9:04PM PDT until August 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 105 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.