Extreme Heat Warning issued August 23 at 1:57AM PDT until August 23 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 to
105 in Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs; around 105 to 110 in
Las Vegas, Pahrump, Barstow, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms;
around 110 to 115 in Laughlin, Bullhead City, Needles, Lake Havasu
City; around 115 to 120 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National
Park. Expect minimal overnight relief. In the Owens Valley,
temperatures will be around 95 to 105. Expect widespread
Moderate-to-Major HeatRisk.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.