Heat Advisory issued August 23 at 2:41AM PDT until August 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.