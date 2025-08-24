Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 2:23PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 222 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southeastern Anza, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Anza, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain

Center And Anza, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove,

Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, and

Santa Rosa Mountain.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.