Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 4:07PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 407 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Cabazon, or near Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, moving north
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Northwestern Palm Springs, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Mt
San Jacinto State Park, Banning, Cabazon, Whitewater, and Morongo
Indian Reservation.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.