Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 2:55PM PDT until August 25 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 255 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree

Lake Campground, Joshua Tree, Twentynine Palms Airport and Morongo

Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.