Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 2:55PM PDT until August 25 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 255 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree
Lake Campground, Joshua Tree, Twentynine Palms Airport and Morongo
Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.