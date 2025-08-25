Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 3:02PM PDT until August 25 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 302 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts of 0.5 to 1.25 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Palm Springs, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Cathedral City, Palm

Desert, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert,

Whitewater, Indian Wells and Thousand Palms.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.