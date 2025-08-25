Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 3:40PM PDT until August 25 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 340 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree
Lake Campground, Joshua Tree, Twentynine Palms Airport and Morongo
Valley.
This includes CA State Route 62 between mile markers 1 and 43.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.