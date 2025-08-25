Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 4:11PM PDT until August 25 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 411 PM PDT, Emergency management and local law enforcement
reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.
Up to 1 inch of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported ongoing flash flooding.
California Highway Patrol reported flooding on CA State
Route 62.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree
Lake Campground, Joshua Tree, Twentynine Palms Airport and Morongo
Valley.
This includes CA State Route 62 between mile markers 1 and 43.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.