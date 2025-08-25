Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 5:19PM PDT until August 25 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Inyo County in south central California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 830 PM PDT.

* At 519 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Trona, Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells, Searles Valley, and Highway

178.

This includes Highway 395 between mile markers 30 and 69.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.