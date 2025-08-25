Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 6:02PM PDT until August 25 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 602 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area, with reports of flash flooding near the
north entrance of Joshua Tree National Park and into Twentynine
Palms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and Park Officials.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties,
including portions of Joshua Tree National Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.