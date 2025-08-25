Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 6:02PM PDT until August 25 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 602 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area, with reports of flash flooding near the

north entrance of Joshua Tree National Park and into Twentynine

Palms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and Park Officials.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties,

including portions of Joshua Tree National Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.