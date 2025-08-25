Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 6:32PM PDT until August 25 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 632 PM PDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported flash flooding on Highway 178

near Pinnacle.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Trona, Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells, Searles Valley, and Highway

178.

This includes Highway 395 between mile markers 30 and 69.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.