Flash Flood Warning issued August 25 at 7:44AM PDT until August 25 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 744 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs and Blythe Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.