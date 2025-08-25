Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 3:17PM PDT until August 25 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 10:57 PM
Published 3:17 PM

At 316 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Menifee, or 8
miles east of Lake Elsinore, moving south at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. A site near Perris
reported a 76 mph wind gust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…
Moreno Valley, Hemet, Perris, San Jacinto, western Beaumont, March
Afb, Sun City, Menifee, Calimesa, Lakeview, Romoland, Juniper
Springs, Lake Perris Recreation Area, Nuevo, and Homeland.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

National Weather Service

