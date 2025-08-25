Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 3:17PM PDT until August 25 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 316 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Menifee, or 8

miles east of Lake Elsinore, moving south at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. A site near Perris

reported a 76 mph wind gust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Moreno Valley, Hemet, Perris, San Jacinto, western Beaumont, March

Afb, Sun City, Menifee, Calimesa, Lakeview, Romoland, Juniper

Springs, Lake Perris Recreation Area, Nuevo, and Homeland.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.