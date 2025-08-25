Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 5:04PM PDT until August 25 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
SVRVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 545 PM PDT.
* At 501 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast
of Randsburg, or 30 miles south of Ridgecrest, moving northeast at
25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Kramer Junctions. This included Highway 395 between mile markers
36 and 69.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.