Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 5:26PM PDT until August 25 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 525 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast
of Randsburg, or 28 miles south of Ridgecrest, and is nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Kramer Junctions. This included Highway 395 between mile markers
36 and 69.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.