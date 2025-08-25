Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 25 at 5:26PM PDT until August 25 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 525 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast

of Randsburg, or 28 miles south of Ridgecrest, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Kramer Junctions. This included Highway 395 between mile markers

36 and 69.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.