Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 1:19PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 119 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
East Hemet, or 7 miles southeast of Hemet. This thunderstorm was
nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Temecula, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Idyllwild-Pine Cove,
Hemet, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Anza, San Jacinto, Aguanga, Valle
Vista, East Hemet, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 74
Between Hemet And Mountain Center, Palomar Mountain, Palomar Mountain
State Park, Sage, Pauma Indian Reservation, Saboba Indian
Reservation, Oak Grove, Pala Indian Reservation, and Cahuilla Indian
Reservation.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.