Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 1:19PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 119 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

East Hemet, or 7 miles southeast of Hemet. This thunderstorm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Temecula, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Idyllwild-Pine Cove,

Hemet, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Anza, San Jacinto, Aguanga, Valle

Vista, East Hemet, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 74

Between Hemet And Mountain Center, Palomar Mountain, Palomar Mountain

State Park, Sage, Pauma Indian Reservation, Saboba Indian

Reservation, Oak Grove, Pala Indian Reservation, and Cahuilla Indian

Reservation.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.