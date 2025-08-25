Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 3:23PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 323 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 18 miles east of Lucerne Valley to 9 miles east
of Johnson Valley. Movement was northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Johnson Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.