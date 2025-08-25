Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 530 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of East Hemet, or 9 miles southeast of Hemet, moving

northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hemet, San Jacinto, Valle Vista, East Hemet, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And

Mountain Center, Aguanga, Sage, and Lake Skinner Recreation Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.