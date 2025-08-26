Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 2:13PM PDT until August 26 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 515 PM PDT.

* At 213 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Northern Lucerne Valley and Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And

Barstow.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.