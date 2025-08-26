Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 3:27PM PDT until August 26 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 327 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in

Highway 247. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Northern Lucerne Valley and Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And

Barstow.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.