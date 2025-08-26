Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 3:48PM PDT until August 26 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 348 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…CHP reported large rocks and debris on SR-247 south of

Barstow.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Barstow, Daggett, Newberry Springs, Nebo Center and Lenwood.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.