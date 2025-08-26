Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 3:48PM PDT until August 26 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

today at 11:12 PM
Published 3:48 PM

At 348 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…CHP reported large rocks and debris on SR-247 south of
Barstow.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Barstow, Daggett, Newberry Springs, Nebo Center and Lenwood.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

