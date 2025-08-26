Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 4:11PM PDT until August 26 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 411 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southeastern Anza, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert and Santa

Rosa Mountain.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.