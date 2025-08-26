Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 4:11PM PDT until August 26 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
FFWSGX
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California…
* Until 715 PM PDT.
* At 411 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southeastern Anza, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert and Santa
Rosa Mountain.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.